Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Illumina by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

