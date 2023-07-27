Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INCY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 673,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,593. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. Incyte has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.