Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. Purchases 1,500 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 84,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBCP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

