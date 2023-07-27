Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. 281,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,388. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

