Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.
- On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
