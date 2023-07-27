Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

