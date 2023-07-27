Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) COO Sells 8,802 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Michael Holcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $155,618.52.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. 6,305,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,446. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,120,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,384,000 after acquiring an additional 297,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

