Insider Selling: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells 195,025 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £672,836.25 ($862,721.18).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.82).

On Friday, June 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 40 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($190.28).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 345.60 ($4.43). The company had a trading volume of 880,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,280.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 315.20 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($5.08).

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,962.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QQ shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.90) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.82) to GBX 457 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.77) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 450.40 ($5.78).

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.