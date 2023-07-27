Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, July 17th, Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $351,600.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shafique Virani sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $214,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 5,716,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,684. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.