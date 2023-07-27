Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 43,632 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,665.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,042 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,160.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

Samsara Trading Up 0.0 %

IOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 2,195,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,741. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.