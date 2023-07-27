Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
