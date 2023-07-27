Installed Building Products (IBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.