Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

IIIN opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

