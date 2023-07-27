Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

DEO opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.18. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

