International Paper to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 975.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in International Paper by 104.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.