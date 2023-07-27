International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 152,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,895. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

