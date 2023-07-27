International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
