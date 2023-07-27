Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

