Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Invesco stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.
Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
