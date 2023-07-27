Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

