IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 58,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $231.20. 112,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

