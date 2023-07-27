iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 342.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 173,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,143. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

