iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $523,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.91. 1,179,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,849. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

