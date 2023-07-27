iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

