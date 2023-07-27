iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Element Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.92. 3,404,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.06. The stock has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

