iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 308,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $99.34. 220,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,332. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.