iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 12,767,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,764,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

