iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.72. 2,891,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.