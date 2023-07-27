iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.82

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 126997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,755,000 after acquiring an additional 512,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 523,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

