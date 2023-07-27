iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. 150,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.79. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

