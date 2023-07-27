ITV plc (LON:ITV) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share by the broadcaster on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ITV Trading Up 4.1 %

ITV traded up GBX 2.88 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 72.44 ($0.93). 11,234,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,797. ITV has a one year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.03. The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.03) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.14).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

