J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,216. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.85.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

