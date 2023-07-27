J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $331.32. 726,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.38 and a 200 day moving average of $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

