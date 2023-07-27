J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.51. 2,807,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

