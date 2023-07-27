J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,037 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,029,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 1,673,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

