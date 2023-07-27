J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.03 and its 200-day moving average is $464.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

