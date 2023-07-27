J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $97.11. 378,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.