Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$41.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$41.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.05. The company had a trading volume of 74,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$27.46 and a 52-week high of C$38.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

About Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.