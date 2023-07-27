Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.