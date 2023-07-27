Jefferies Financial Group Increases Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Price Target to GBX 350

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($4.23) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tyman to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Tyman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPUSF remained flat at C$3.31 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.31. Tyman has a twelve month low of C$3.31 and a twelve month high of C$3.38.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

