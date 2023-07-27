Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Z has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Z stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 482,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $55.20.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

