Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 58,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

