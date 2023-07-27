Jefferies Financial Group Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $400.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.60.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $339.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.85. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.