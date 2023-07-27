Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 4,423 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

