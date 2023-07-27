Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 4,423 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
NYSE KMB traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.