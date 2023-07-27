JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

JFrog Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

