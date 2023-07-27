JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.
JFrog Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Activity at JFrog
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
