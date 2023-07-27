JMP Securities Increases C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $40.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

C3.ai stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

