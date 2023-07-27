JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $13.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KREF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.21.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.61 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 356.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.30%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.