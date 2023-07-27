Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 30,754,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,220,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.