Jump Financial LLC Has $12.71 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 574,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.