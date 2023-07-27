Jump Financial LLC Invests $7.84 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. Motorola Solutions makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.69. The stock had a trading volume of 773,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,206. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.19 and its 200 day moving average is $278.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

