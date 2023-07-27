Jump Financial LLC Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.57. The stock had a trading volume of 342,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,594. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.