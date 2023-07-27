Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 147,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CubeSmart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 298,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Trading Down 1.8 %
CUBE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,019. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.
CubeSmart Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.